* Q3 net profit falls 22.5 pct to S$98.7 million
* Says industrials segment to weigh on earnings
* Consensus estimates may be cut by 10-15 pct - Nomura
* Shares fall as much as 9.5 pct in heavy volume
(Adds analyst comments)
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, May 16 Shares in Olam International
Ltd tumbled 9.5 percent as analysts warned of cuts to
full-year estimates after the commodity trader reported
disappointing earnings and flagged a weak outlook.
The turbulence in earnings at Singapore commodity firms
comes at a time when global investors are slamming commodities
due to growing aversion to risky assets.
Last week, shares in palm oil firm, Wilmar International Ltd
, fell as much as 10 percent in a single session after
a 34 percent slump in quarterly profits.
"We've been neutral to slightly negative on commodities. Now
the market is adopting a slightly more risk averse attitude and
staying clear of riskier stocks like commodity firms," said
Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
In the first two hours of trade, Olam shares were 9 percent
weaker at S$1.81 in a broader market down 0.9 percent.
More than 26 million shares traded, exceeding the average
full-day volume traded over the past five sessions.
Ahead of the results released late on Tuesday, the shares
had fallen 6 percent so far this year in a market up 8 percent.
Olam's January-March net profit declined 22.5 percent to
S$98.7 million from a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its
industrial raw materials segment, which includes cotton and
wood.
The commodity trader warned that cyclical events in the
industrial raw materials and commodity financial services
segments will remain a drag on its fourth-quarter and full year
earnings.
"We were surprised by the magnitude of the drag from
industrial raw materials," CIMB Research analyst Lee Wen Ching
said in a report and decreased her price target to S$2.61 from
S$3.17. However, she kept an outperform rating, saying Olam's
long-term growth strategy remains intact.
Nomura expects Olam's April-June earnings to stay weak, due
to a drag from its cotton, dairy and sugar segments and expects
consensus full-year estimates for Olam to be cut by about 10
percent to 15 percent.
Out of 24 analysts tracking Olam, 18 had a buy or strong buy
rating, four rated it a hold and only two had a sell rating,
according to Thomson Reuters data as of Tuesday.
"We expect near term weakness in Olam's share price and
those of other commodity plays too. There may be buying
opportunities later but not now when whole market is still
jittery," said OCBC's Wong.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)