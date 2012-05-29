Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SINGAPORE May 29 Singapore commodity trading firm Olam International Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in Brazil.
Olam will do so by buying Brazil's Usina Açucareira Passos S.A. for $128.8 million and investing additional capital expenditure of $111.5 million over the next five years to improve its agricultural and industrial capacity and efficiency, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)