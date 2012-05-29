SINGAPORE May 29 Singapore commodity trading firm Olam International Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in Brazil.

Olam will do so by buying Brazil's Usina Açucareira Passos S.A. for $128.8 million and investing additional capital expenditure of $111.5 million over the next five years to improve its agricultural and industrial capacity and efficiency, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)