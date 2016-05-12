UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE May 13 Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd reported a 213 percent rise in its first-quarter profit to S$113.6 million ($83 million) on lower exceptional charges compared with a year ago.
However, operational profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 5.5 percent to S$126.1 million, due to lower contributions from its edible nuts, spices & vegetable ingredients and commodity financial services segments.
Revenue rose 10.2 percent for the quarter ended March 31, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Singapore-based Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a leading player in markets of a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts. ($1 = 1.3728 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.