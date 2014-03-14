SINGAPORE, March 14 Shares in Olam International Ltd rose nearly 12 percent to S$2.23 when trading resumed on Friday, the same price offered by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings to buy all its shares.

Breedens Investments, a Temasek unit, offered to buy Olam shares at S$2.23 per share in a cash deal that values the commodity trading firm at $4.3 billion.

The stock last closed at S$1.995 on March 12. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)