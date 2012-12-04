UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Dec 4 Maybank Kim Eng downgraded Olam International Ltd to 'sell' from 'hold' and cut its target price to S$1.42 from S$1.75 after the commodities trader announced its fund-raising plan, which is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.
Olam is issuing a nominal $750 million of 6.75 percent five-year bonds at a price of 95 percent, raising $712.5 million.
The bonds have warrants attached that will allow holders to buy a total 387 million shares at $1.291, which would raise $500 million if they were all exercised. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources