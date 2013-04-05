UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, April 5 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd, which had sued U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters and its founder Carson Block after Muddy Waters attacked Olam on its accounting practices, said it had stopped legal action against the firm.
"While Olam has been able to serve notice on Muddy Waters, it has been unsuccessful in serving Carson Block despite its best efforts," Olam said in a statement on Friday. "In addition, after several months of investigation, no assets of consequence have been identified for either party against which claims can be made."
For a related statement, click: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources