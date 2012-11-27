SINGAPORE Nov 27 Singapore's Olam International Ltd said on Tuesday it will assess short-seller Muddy Waters' report on the commodity trader and respond appropriately in due course.

Muddy Waters, in a report released earlier on Tuesday, described Olam as a "strong sell" due to a high risk the firm could fail.

Olam has denied Muddy Waters' previous allegations about its finances and has taken steps to sue the short-seller and its founder Carson Block. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)