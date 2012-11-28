SINGAPORE Nov 28 Commodity trader Olam International Ltd requested on Wednesday a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.

Short-seller Muddy Waters published on Tuesday a long-awaited report on Olam with detailed attacks on acquisitions and accounting at the Singapore commodities firm it has said may fail, but Olam dismissed the latest salvo as lacking substance.

Olam also said it will study in reporter in greater detail and provide a fuller response in due course.

