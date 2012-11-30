UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore's Olam International Ltd said its chief executive officer Sunny Verghese had bought one million shares of the commodity trader at S$1.54 each.
Verghese bought the shares from the open market on Friday, raising his stake in Olam to 4.67 percent from 4.63 percent, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange. The shares were trading flat at S$1.56.
Olam, under attack by short-seller Muddy Waters for its aggressive spending, accounting practices and debt levels, said on Thursday that the company has sufficient cash and does not expect to tap the debt markets for at least five to six months. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources