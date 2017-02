SINGAPORE Dec 2 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd, whose businesses include processing agricultural products and food ingredients, said on Friday it will invest about $50 million to expand its wheat milling capacity in Nigeria.

Olam, whose shareholders include Singapore state investor Temasek, said in a separate statement dated Thursday that it will invest $49.2 million to set up a 6,000 hectare greenfield paddy farming and rice milling facility in Nigeria.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim)