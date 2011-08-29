SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore commodities firm
Olam International said on Monday its fourth-quarter
net profit rose 38 percent from a year ago, helped by higher
margins from its recent investments in plantations and
processing.
Olam, which used to focus on trading, earned S$127.4 million
($105.7 million) in the three months ended June, compared with
S$92.3 million a year ago.
Olam said it was positive about prospects for its current
fiscal year ending June 2012.
($1 = 1.205 Singapore Dollars)
