SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 38 percent from a year ago, helped by higher margins from its recent investments in plantations and processing.

Olam, which used to focus on trading, earned S$127.4 million ($105.7 million) in the three months ended June, compared with S$92.3 million a year ago.

Olam said it was positive about prospects for its current fiscal year ending June 2012. ($1 = 1.205 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)