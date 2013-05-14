UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE May 15 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its food staples and packaged food business.
Olam posted a net profit of S$108.5 million ($87.3 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$98.7 million a year earlier.
Olam, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings after short-seller Muddy Waters attacked its debt-fuelled acquisitions, said it would nearly halve its capital spending over the next three years from an earlier plan.
For company statement, click ($1 = 1.2428 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources