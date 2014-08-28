UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 29 Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Friday its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell 43.9 percent to S$31.8 million ($25.46 million).
Full-year net profit jumped 67.8 percent to S$608.5 million on off-off gains, beating an average forecast for the period of S$400.35 million based on forecasts from 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Olam recommended a cash dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share for the year, as well as a special dividend of 2.5 Singapore cents per share. (1 US dollar = 1.2488 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources