SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore's commodity trader Olam International is partnering Russian Dairy Company LCC (RUSMOLCO) in the dairy and grains business in a move to invest $400 million over four to five years in Russia, the company said on Monday.

Olam will invest up to $75 million in exchange for a 75 percent stake in RUSMOLCO, the Singapore firm said in a statement.

RUSMOLCO will build a 20,000 milking cow population dairy farm and a 106 hectare grains farming operation over the next 4-5 years.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)