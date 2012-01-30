* Olam to invest $75 mln for 75 pct of RUSMOLCO

SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore's commodity trader Olam International is partnering Russian Dairy Company LCC (RUSMOLCO) in the dairy and grains business and will jointly invest $400 million in Russia over the next five years.

In a joint statement on Monday, Olam said it will invest up to $75 million in exchange for a 75 percent stake in RUSMOLCO to tap the large and growing demand for dairy and dairy-based products.

"Russia is one of the most attractive markets for dairy farming today," the Singapore-based company said. It cited large supply shortages and low cost of land as the rationale for its investment.

Olam said up to $320 million of the $400 million capital spending will be funded by RUSMOLCO along with some support from the Russian government. Olam expects no additional equity call on the investment.

RUSMOLCO will build a 20,000 milking cow population dairy farm and a 106 hectare grains farming operation over the next 4-5 years.

Olam said RUSMOLCO plans to double the size of the operation in the subsequent 3-4 years, which would enable the Russian firm to have an annual milk output of 500 million litres from just above 23 million litres currently. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)