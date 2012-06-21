SINGAPORE, June 21 Shares of Olam International
Ltd fell as much as 4.6 percent on Thursday after the
Singapore commodity trader said its chief financial officer has
resigned.
By 0106 GMT, Olam shares were 3.1 percent lower at S$1.90,
with 5 million shares traded, making it the most actively traded
stock by value.
Olam's CFO Ravi Kumar is leaving the company at the end of
July to pursue a career outside the agri-commodity sector, it
said. Kumar has led the corporate finance and treasury function
for Olam for almost 20 years, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)