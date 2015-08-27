* Olam to issue 332.7 mln new shares to Mitsubishi at S$2.75/share

By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar

Aug 27 Singapore's Olam International Ltd said Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp will buy a 20 percent stake in the agri-trader, valuing it at about $5.5 billion.

Olam, controlled by Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings, said it would issue 332.7 million new shares to Mitsubishi at S$2.75 per share, amounting to about 12 percent of its total capital.

The Japanese company will also buy about 222 million secondary shares from the founding Chanrai family, representing about 8 percent of Olam.

The deal, valued at S$7.6 billion, will dilute Temasek's stake in Olam to 51.4 percent from 58 percent. (bit.ly/1JAkUgO)

Mitsubishi will become Olam's second-largest shareholder.

Temasek raised its stake in Olam after the company's accounting practices were criticised by short-seller Muddy Waters in late 2012, sending Olam's share price sharply lower.

Olam, which had a market value of about $3.4 billion before its shares were halted on Thursday, has since sold stakes in more than a dozen operations, including grains and dairy businesses, to cut debt and boost cash flow and earnings.

Mitsubishi will nominate up to two members to Olam's board. (bit.ly/1KQGOZJ)

Olam processes and sells foods such as nuts and spices, as well as raw materials such as cotton and rubber.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Mitsubishi would take a stake in Olam.

Olam had held talks with Mitsubishi and Mitsui & Co Ltd to form a joint venture and use the Japanese firms' global reach, the sources said.

Olam's shares were up 13 percent before the halt, on track for their biggest single-day percentage gain in more than six years. ($1=1.40 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Ted Kerr)