Nov 12 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA

* Q3 pre-tax profit 622 million Norwegian crowns versus 455 million crowns

* Q3 rental income 539 million crowns versus 481 million crowns

* Says the vacancy rate and rental prices in the Oslo area office market are showing a stable trend

* Says there is also reason to expect that the trend will continue for this property segment too Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)