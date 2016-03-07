March 7 Old Mutual, an Anglo-South African financial services company, said on Monday it was considering all options as part of a strategic review it announced in November, but that it had not yet made any decision.

Sky News reported on Saturday that Old Mutual was plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up that could trigger a takeover battle for the company's various operations.

Old Mutual said on Monday it would give an update on its strategic review on March 11, when it announces its preliminary results. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)