* Operating profit up 20 pct to 904 mln pounds
* Profits strong across various units
* Dividend increased by 8 pct
* Shares up 2.7 pct to lead FTSE 100 gainers
LONDON, Aug 6 Anglo-South African financial
services group Old Mutual reported a 20 percent rise in
first-half operating profits on Thursday, beating forecasts
thanks to a strong performance at its African, wealth and fund
management units.
The results are the last for outgoing Chief Executive Julian
Roberts, who makes way for Standard Bank executive
Bruce Hemphill later in the year after a period of strong growth
in which it has put greater emphasis on boosting asset inflows.
"Across the group it's been a very good first half," said
Roberts, citing the higher operating profit of 904 million
pounds ($1.41 billion), up from 755 million pounds a year ago
and ahead of a consensus market forecast of 850 million pounds.
"In the sector we've probably got the highest profit growth
at this period in time," Roberts said, with the firm's return on
equity at 15 percent, at the top of its target range.
The firm said it would pay a dividend of 2.65 pence a share,
up 8 percent and above the consensus forecast for 2.62 pence.
In response, shares in Old Mutual rose to the top of the
FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 2.6 percent at 224 pence a
share, when the index was down 0.3 percent.
Underpinning the profit boost were strong performances from
across its various units, with net client cash flow into its UK
business at 2.3 billion pounds and profits at its wealth
management unit up 26 percent.
Profits in South Africa rose 14 percent, and in the rest of
Africa rose 31 percent. Those for South Africa's Nedbank
, in which it owns a majority stake, climbed 16 percent.
In the United States, meanwhile, the company said recently
listed Old Mutual Asset Management unit had seen strong organic
growth of 38 percent, helping group funds under management rise
7 percent in constant currency to 335.7 billion pounds.
Calling the results "a neat farewell" for Roberts, who
leaves on Oct. 31, Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said
the results were better than the market had expected, but it was
not enough to flag a "buy" call to clients.
"We await evidence of any success the group has in
developing its holistic wealth platform in the UK before turning
more bullish on the stock," he wrote in a note.
Unlike other insurers and wealth managers, Old Mutual has
adopted an integrated model, whereby it has financial advisors,
fund managers and private client services, after the purchase
last year of Quilter Cheviot.
Roberts said he believed the group had the right model to
succeed in the light of recent changes to the pensions and
savings market that will see more money stay with the firm as
fewer individuals in the UK withdraw money to buy an annuity, or
income for life, a service offered by rivals only.
($1 = 12.8019 rand)
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
