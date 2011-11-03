* Q3 life sales 358 mln stg vs 340 mln consensus

* Q3 unit trust sales 3.4 bln stg vs 3.3 bln consensus

LONDON Nov 3 Insurer Old Mutual posted third-quarter life sales at the top end of expectations, lifted by growth at its emerging markets business.

Life insurance sales rose 8 percent to 358 million pounds ($571.8 million), coming in at the top end of analyst expectations which ranged between 314 million and 373 million, with consensus at 340 million, according to a forecast calculated by the company.

Old Mutual, an Anglo-South African financial conglomerate with operations in over 30 countries, also reported unit trust sales of 3.4 billion pounds, up 1 percent.

"Despite very turbulent market conditions, this has been another quarter of strong operational performance...with sales growth driven primarily by our emerging markets business," said Chief Executive Julian Roberts in a statement on Thursday.

He said earlier this year the group is committed to selling its majority stake in South African lender Nedbank and has not ruled out smaller disposals before the end of 2012 to hit debt reduction targets.

Shares in Old Mutual closed at 109.7 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 5.8 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Myles Neligan)