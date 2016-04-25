By David French
DUBAI, April 25 Quilter Cheviot expects its
Dubai office to turn a profit within two to three years after
opening its first base outside the United Kingdom and Ireland in
the Gulf emirate, the chief executive of the investment manager
said on Monday.
The firm, bought by Old Mutual in late-2014, is
aiming to diversify its business with the representative office
and exploit a gap in the Middle Eastern market for bespoke
investing.
"This is the first opportunity to expand internationally but
the principles are similar to opening an office in the UK, in
that I would expect it to become profitable within a
two-to-three-year period," David Loudon told Reuters.
He added that, should all go successfully, it could be the
springboard for expansion into other countries. He declined to
give further details.
The office, in Dubai's financial free zone, would mainly
focus on business within the emirate. It would target local
independent financial advisers, accountancy firms, trusts and
family offices, among others, to sell its products, according to
Tim Childe, head of international at Quilter Cheviot.
Loudon said he is not concerned about the impact of lower
oil prices on the prospects for business in a region associated
with hydrocarbon wealth, because the volatility in markets
created as a result would prompt intermediaries and their
clients to seek out specialist investment advice.
With 17.8 billion pounds ($25.8 billion) of assets under
management as of end-2015, the firm hoped the Dubai office would
make a "meaningful" contribution in time, Loudon said without
providing a specific target.
Changes happening within Old Mutual would not affect its
business, Loudon added, declining to comment further.
Old Mutual Wealth, within which Quilter Cheviot sits, could
be listed or sold under plans by the Anglo-South African
financial services group to split itself into four parts, it
said last month.
($1 = 0.6903 pounds)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)