UPDATE 5-Man killed at Paris airport planned to "die for Allah"-prosecutor
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
LONDON Nov 5 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual said its funds under management rose 5 percent this year compared with the full-year of 2013, but gross sales fell.
Funds under management rose 5 percent to 308 billion pounds from core operations, versus the full-year 2013, the firm said in a trading statement on Wednesday.
Net client cash flows were 0.6 billion pounds in the quarter, from 2.6 billion pounds in the third quarter of 2013.
Gross sales totalled 6.2 billion pounds on the quarter, down from 6.5 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.