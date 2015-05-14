(Repeats to attach to headlines)
LONDON May 14 Anglo-South African financial
services firm Old Mutual said first-quarter gross sales
rose an above-forecast 18 percent to 7.3 billion pounds ($11.50
billion), but net client cash flows came in below forecast.
Analysts in a company-supplied forecast had expected a 7
billion pound rise in sales for the quarter ending March 31, on
a constant currency basis.
Net client cash flows were 500 million pounds, however,
against a 1.8 billion pound forecast, the company said in a
trading statement on Thursday.
Funds under management rose 10 percent over the quarter to
351 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.
($1 = 0.6350 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)