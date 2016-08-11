(Refiles to correct headline)
Aug 11 Old Mutual Plc
H1 pretax profit 608 million stg versus 683 million
stg year ago.
First interim dividend of 2.67p.
Second interim dividend expected to be in mid to upper
end of cover range of 2.5 to 3.5 times aop.
Nccf of £3.5 billion (excluding rogge), down 13% in
constant currencies; fum (excluding rogge) at £342.7 billion up
4% in constant currencies.
Old Mutual Asset Mgt funds under management of$218.8
billion, up 3 percent (FY 2015: $212.4 billion).
Capital markets event to be held on October 11, 2016 in
London, including presentations from each business.
Nedbank H1 headline diluted EPS rose 1.6 percent to
$11.19.
Says making good progress with managed separation
strategy announced in March 2016 and which it expects to be
materially complete by end of 2018.
Pretax adjusted operating profit (aop) of 708 million
pounds, down 9 percent in constant currencies, down 22 percent
in reported currency.
Redesign of head office with new purpose of supporting
managed separation: around 50 percent headcount reduction by
year-end, leading to a 10 million pounds run rate saving from
2017.
An uncertain environment continues in our three largest
markets of South Africa, UK and U.S., which may lead to further
challenges
Emerging markets business - Nccf of $(0.5) billion
Emerging markets business - IFRS pretax loss of 17
million pounds (h1 2015: £(27) million), following disposal
write-offs and it expenditure.
Emerging markets business - H1 profit after tax 3
billion ZAR versus 3.0 billion a year ago.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)