* Gross sales up 24 percent on constant currency basis
* Sales in Africa up 27 percent excluding South Africa
* U.S. asset management unit sees outflows of $3.6 bln
* Shares down 1 pct having lately hit near 12-mth high
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 15 Anglo-South African financial
group Old Mutual posted a 24 percent rise in gross sales
of its products ranging from insurance to investment funds,
helped by a strong performance in Africa.
In a trading statement on Thursday, the company - a member
of Britain's FTSE 100 index - said gross sales in the first
quarter reached 6.2 billion pounds ($10.4 billion), ahead of a
consensus forecast of 6 billion, helping funds under management
expand 2 percent on a constant currency basis to 297.7 billion.
The company said it was well placed to benefit from recent
changes to UK pensions, which will effectively remove the need
for any retiree to buy an annuity from insurers and will allow
them more flexibility in how to invest their money.
"We expect to be a net beneficiary from the radical changes
to the UK pensions system," said Chief Executive Julian Roberts
on a conference call. "We have no exposure to annuities but are
a leading provider of pension income drawdown."
Sales in emerging markets were up 18 percent on a
constant-currency basis at 1.9 billion pounds, helped by strong
retail sales.
"We are making good progress towards our ambition to become
Africa's financial services champion," said Roberts, who said
sales in Africa were up 27 percent excluding South Africa, and
added that the group had signed new bank distribution agreements
in Nigeria and Ghana.
Old Mutual, founded in Cape Town in 1845, had said in
January it planned to increase the share of profits generated by
its African business to 15 percent by the end of 2015, up from
10 percent.
The group reiterated its intention to list a minority stake
in its asset management business in the United States, USAM,
which suffered cash outflows of $3.6 billion in the quarter - a
performance which analysts said was disappointing.
"We reiterate our 'hold' recommendation but highlight the
continued excellent progress the group is making at the
underlying level, especially as a regards asset accumulation,
and its positioning in the UK post the Budget changes," said
analyst Eamonn Flanagan at brokerage Shore Capital in a note to
clients.
Old Mutual shares were down just over 1 percent at 0745 GMT,
having hit a near 12-month high last week.
Roberts also said Old Mutual had regulatory approval for the
disposal of its Skandia Poland unit, after having already sold
the Austrian and German businesses of its wealth management arm
for 220 million euros.
The weakness of the South African rand and U.S. dollar,
which flattened the group's profits in 2013, wiped 50 percent
off the group's gross sales on a reported currency basis, but
Roberts remained upbeat.
"I believe that the results we are announcing today, despite
the currency headwinds, are evidence of the strength and
appropriateness of our business model," he said.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
