(Adds background, CFO comment, analyst comment, share price)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON Nov 5 Sales at Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual fell in the third quarter due to weakness in the rand and outflows from institutional investors, though funds under management rose on the year, the London-listed firm said in a trading statement on Wednesday.

Old Mutual has been restructuring its business, selling off some European assets and listing its U.S. asset management arm.

It is looking to expand in sub-Saharan Africa and has increased its focus on wealthy British private investors, seen as a growing and profitable market.

In October Old Mutual announced its wealth management arm is to buy Quilter Cheviot from European private equity house Bridgepoint, which will add some 15 billion pounds to the Old Mutual Wealth unit's assets under management.

"We are very pleased with the resilient performance in challenging markets," Finance Director Ingrid Johnson said.

"Gross sales were influenced by translation effects with the weaker rand, and by volatility on the institutional side."

Gross sales totalled 6.2 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) in the quarter, down from 6.5 billion in the same period last year, the firm said.

Funds under management were up 5 percent at 308 billion pounds at the end of September, compared with a year earlier.

But net client cash flows dropped to 0.6 billion pounds in the quarter, from 2.6 billion pounds a year ago, due to outflows from the firm's institutional business.

The gross sales and funds under management numbers were in line with the consensus forecast of 11 analysts provided by the company, but cash flows were lower.

"We continue to see sense in restructuring of the group over the medium term ... and nearer term we see possible capital return and dividend catalysts, which may materialise over the next 1-2 years," said analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, which recommended buying the stock.

Old Mutual's shares were up 0.1 percent at 192.2 pence by 0904 GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent. The shares have fallen 3.8 percent in the last year, compared with a 3 percent fall in the FTSE All-Share index. (1 US dollar = 0.6268 British pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)