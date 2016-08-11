LONDON Aug 11 Anglo-South African financial
services firm Old Mutual posted a 9 percent drop in
first-half operating profit to 709 million pounds ($922.34
million) on Thursday and said conditions were challenging in its
core markets.
Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast adjusted
operating profit of 769 million pounds.
Old Mutual, which has said it plans to break itself up into
four parts, said net client cash flows fell 13 percent in
constant currency terms to 3.5 billion pounds, against a
forecast 5 billion, though funds under management were in line
with forecast at 342 billion.
"An uncertain environment continues in our three largest
markets of South Africa, UK and U.S. which may lead to further
challenges," the firm said in a statement.
The firm said it would pay a first interim dividend of 2.67
pence per share.
