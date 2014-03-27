LONDON, March 27 Anglo-South African insurance
group Old Mutual has sold the Austrian and German
businesses of its wealth management arm as it is reshaped to
focus on core UK and offshore markets.
The businesses are being bought by an acquisition vehicle
backed by private equity investor Cinven and reinsurer
Hannover Re for 220 million euros ($303 million) in
cash, Old Mutual said on Thursday.
"The transaction is part of Old Mutual Wealth's commitment
to simplify its operations in Europe and focus on a select
number of core growth markets," Old Mutual said.
At the end of last year Old Mutual's wealth operation was
managing assets of about $130 billion, with the German and
Austrian businesses accounting for $6.75 billion.
Both units were part of Skandia, the Swedish insurer bought
by Old Mutual in 2006.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by David Goodman)