LONDON Aug 12 Dual-listed financial services
company Old Mutual on Wednesday said it had created a
new investment division and announced a major leadership
reshuffle at its fund and wealth management units.
Old Mutual Wealth, the UK's largest wealth manager with 101
billion pounds ($157 billion) in client assets, said the new
division would consist of Quilter Cheviot, the discretionary
manager it bought last year, and asset manager Old Mutual Global
Investors (OMGI).
Both companies would retain their brands and independence in
regard to investment selection, the company said in a statement.
Martin Baines, currently head of Quilter Cheviot will step
up to run the new division, and is replaced by David Loudon;
while star manager Richard Buxton will become chief executive of
OMGI, but continue to manage his investment portfolio. He
replaces Julian Ide, who is stepping down and leaving the firm.
"At the heart of our wealth proposition is our ability to
bring together the best investment minds in the market for the
benefit of our clients," said Paul Feeney, CEO of Old Mutual
Wealth.
"It therefore makes sense to bring Quilter Cheviot and OMGI
together within one division under the leadership of Martin."
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)