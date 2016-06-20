By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, June 20 Four private equity funds have
made it through to the final stages of an auction to buy the
Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual as the financial
services group presses ahead with a break-up plan, sources
familiar with the matter said.
European private equity firm Cinven has moved to
the next round of bidding alongside U.S. buyout funds Apollo and
JC Flowers, the sources said.
Blackstone has also made it to the final stages but
is bidding through one of its portfolio companies,
Luxembourg-based insurer Lombard International Assurance, as an
acquisition platform, the sources said, cautioning that no deal
was certain.
Old Mutual and all the private equity bidders declined to
comment.
Old Mutual Wealth Italy is part of the group's wider wealth
management business and could fetch a valuation of about 100
million euros ($113 mln), one of the sources said.
If successful, the deal will be the first step in Old
Mutual's dismantling and pave the way to a string of
divestments.
Cinven, Apollo and JC Flowers have all recently closed
insurance deals in Italy while Blackstone bought Lombard
International Assurance from Friends Life in 2014 and plans to
use it as a buy-and-build platform.
Old Mutual said in March it would split into four
businesses, namely a South African bank, an emerging markets
unit, a U.S. asset manager and a wealth manager in Britain.
BINDING BIDS
Italy represents a tiny portion of Old Mutual's wealth
management activities as it accounts for less than 5 percent of
its business and operates as a standalone entity.
Reuters reported on March 31 that the 8.7 billion pound
($12.8 bln) company was sounding out potential bidders for its
Milan-based subsidiary after having been present in Italy since
1997.
Rothschild, which is advising Old Mutual, has asked the
private equity bidders to submit binding offers by the end of
July in a bid to wrap up the process by September, the sources
said.
A separate process to sell the group's remaining wealth
management business, which analysts said is worth between 3
billion and 4 billion pounds, is expected to kick off towards
the end of the year, another source said.
This process, which has long been on the radar screen of
heavyweight private equity funds, was initially expected to
launch after the summer but it is being delayed because of
difficulties in carving out a standalone IT platform, the source
said.
As an alternative to an outright sale, Old Mutual could also
test market appetite for a possible stock market listing.
Old Mutual Chief Executive Bruce Hemphill told analysts last
week that the firm could opt for a primary listing of Old Mutual
Wealth in London and a secondary listing in Johannesburg.
The Anglo-South African group holds an annual general
meeting on June 28, followed by a further meeting on the firm's
remuneration policy for its break-up plan.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
($1 = 0.6816 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)