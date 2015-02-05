LONDON Feb 5 London-based hedge fund Old Park
Capital's $300 million Maestro Managed Futures Strategy returned
0.53 percent in January, a letter to investors seen by Reuters
showed.
The Eurekahedge CTA/Managed Futures Hedge Fund Index,
meanwhile, rose 4.7 percent in January.
The strategy makes money by arbitraging differences in price
between a number of cash and futures markets created by the
extended trading session for futures contracts.
Volatility increased at the beginning of January, after a
third rejection by Greece's Parliament of the former Greek Prime
Minister's choice for President, and at the end of the month
after the country's radical Left party won in snap elections.
Between both events, the launch of quantitative easing by
the European Central Bank acted to dampen volatility, the fund
firm said.
"Performance-wise, Maestro reacted accordingly with a
reasonably good start of the month, more mitigated returns in
the middle of the month and a solid finish," said Old Park
Capital's chief investment officer, Bruno Pannetier.
Looking ahead, Pannetier said the major themes that drove
market behaviour in January - divergent monetary policies and
currency wars; the end of the commodities super-cycle; and
concerns about growth and political risk in Europe - would
likely continue for the remainder of the year.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)