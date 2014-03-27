March 27 Old Mutual Plc
* Announces sale of Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria
* Expected to complete by end of Q3 of 2014
* Consideration for transaction is eur 220 million in cash,
plus interest to completion
* Proceeds will be retained by group for general corporate
purposes
* As at Dec 31, market consistent embedded value (MCEV) of
Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria businesses was approximately
£262 million
* Sale to a Cinven and Hannover Re acquisition vehicle
* Cinven and Hannover Re have an unconditional agreement to
acquire Heidelberger Leben, on completion Cinven and Hannover Re
acquisition vehicle will be renamed Heidelberger Leben Group
