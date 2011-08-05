* IPO of US funds manager may be delayed - CEO
* H1 adjusted operating profit 845 mln stg, up 15 pct
* Old Mutual in "no rush" to sell Nedbank - CEO
(Changes lead, adds CEO comment, shares, detail)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Aug 5 Anglo-South African financial
conglomerate Old Mutual said stock market
turmoil may delay the planned initial public offering of its US
fund management business next year.
"It is quite clear that the markets are not good. It's
looking more and more likely that the IPO may not happen by the
end of 2012," Old Mutual CEO Julian Roberts told reporters on a
conference call on Friday.
"We don't feel any pressure to rush the IPO, we will take
our time and do it when the time is right," Roberts said, adding
that floating the funds business was not critical to meeting
debt reduction targets.
Global stock markets have slumped in the past five days,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 share index down nearly 11
percent this week, on mounting fears of another U.S. recession
and on worries about the creditworthiness of Spain and Italy.
Roberts was speaking after Old Mutual reported a
better-than-expected 15 percent increase in its first-half
profit, helped by cost cuts and strong growth at Nedbank, its
majority-owned South African lender.
He said Old Mutual, which last year made a failed attempt to
sell Nedbank to HSBC was now in no hurry to offload the
business.
"I'm in no rush. We're quite happy to have that for quite
some time to come," he told Reuters Insider Television.
The proposed Nedbank sale and IPO of the U.S. asset
management business are part of a strategic overhaul launched
last year aimed at simplifying Old Mutual's complex structure
while paying off 1.5 billion pounds of debt by the end of next
year.
The company said it had already reduced its debt by 482
million pounds, and was on track to deliver on its goals.
Old Mutual shares were down 1.77 pct by 0745 GMT,
outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was 2.4 percent
lower. The stock has fallen 10 percent in the year to date.
Old Mutual, which operates insurance, banking and asset
management businesses in over 30 countries, made an adjusted
operating profit of 845 million pounds in the first six months
of the year.
Analysts had expected a profit of 805 million pounds,
according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.
The improvement was driven in part by a 31 percent increase
in profit at Nedbank, as well as 82 million pounds in cost
savings.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan. Editing by Jane Merriman)