UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 7 Old Mutual PLC : * Funds under management in core operations up 4% to £263.3 billion * Q3 nccf outflows narrowed to £(0.5) billion from £(5.4) billion * £1.5 billion debt repayment target met * Austrian and German operations closing to new business * Terms agreed for nigerian p&c acquisition from ecobank for around $20
million. * Q3 total covered sales (ape) 278 million STG * Q3 total non-covered sales 3.765 billion STG * Fgd) surplus reduced to £1.9 billion at 30 September 2012 (30 June 2012: £2.3
billion),
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts