LONDON, Aug 8 Insurer Old Mutual
reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in half-year
profit, helped by a strong performance at its South African
banking unit, and said it was pressing ahead with plans to
expand in sub-Saharan Africa.
Old Mutual, which runs insurance, banking and fund
management businesses in about 30 countries, made a pretax
operating profit of 791 million pounds ($1.24 billion) in the
first six months, surpassing the 776 million pounds expected by
analysts in a company poll.
The improvement was driven by a 27 percent jump in profit at
Nedbank, Old Mutual's majority-owned South African
banking business. That outweighed "challenging" conditions at
the group's Europe-focused wealth management division.
Chief Executive Julian Roberts declined to comment on
whether Old Mutual still intended to sell Nedbank under a
three-year old retrenchment plan aimed at reducing debt and
soothing investor fears the group's sprawling structure has held
back its shares.
"It's clear Nedbank has contributed greatly," he told
reporters on a conference call. "We're doing quite a lot now
between Nedbank and the rest of the businesses, and it is part
of the group."
A planned $8 billion sale of Old Mutual's 52-percent Nedbank
holding to HSBC fell through in 2010, and Roberts said
last year the plan was to dispose of the unit once conditions
allowed.
Old Mutual shares were down 0.9 percent by 0855 GMT,
underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index
The stock is still up 24 percent so far this year, ahead of
a 15 percent rise for the sector, reflecting Old Mutual's low
exposure to the troubled eurozone as well as investor approval
for its restructuring effort.
"The shares have had, deservedly in our view, an excellent
run in the past 3 months," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan
wrote in a note.
"However, the more mundane task of grinding out steady,
predictable earnings and dividends year-in, year-out is now upon
the group."
Old Mutual, which quit its historic home of South Africa for
Britain in 1999, also said it was considering small acquisitions
to cash in on burgeoning economic growth in east and west
Africa.
"I believe this is the right time because I'm very confident
of the growth in Africa," Roberts said. "We think there is a
great opportunity."
The company, which bought Nigerian life insurer Oceanic in
February, is contemplating building a presence in Nigeria's
non-life insurance market.
Old Mutual said it had repaid 603 million pounds of
borrowings so far this year, taking it within 450 million pounds
of achieving its target of paying off 1.5 billion pounds of debt
by the end of 2012.
The company also reported 2.2 billion pounds of net inflows
of client cash at its U.S. asset management business, reversing
a 2 billion pound outflow in the first half of 2011.
($1 = 0.6390 pound)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen
Massy-Beresford)