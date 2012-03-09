* CEO says time is right to grow African presence
* 2011 operating profit 1.61 bln stg vs forecast 1.63 bln
* Profit up 14 pct to 1.52 bln stg excluding Nordic units
* Shares climb 1 percent
(Adds CEO comment, shares, analyst)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 9 Insurer Old Mutual
fired the starting gun on an ambitious African
expansion strategy, encouraged by the continent's robust
economic growth, as it reported a 17 percent jump in its 2011
earnings.
London-listed Old Mutual, an Anglo-South African financial
conglomerate with insurance, banking and asset management
businesses across four continents, has identified "exciting
growth opportunities" in Africa, it said on Friday.
"We have thought for many years whether we should push more
into Africa, and up until this point we've been happy with the
assets we've got," Old Mutual Chief Executive Julian Roberts
told reporters on a conference call.
"Now we think it is the right time to grow our business in
Africa - you just have to go round the various African countries
to see how it's very different from what it was, say five years
ago."
Old Mutual, a leading South African insurer and owner of the
country's fourth biggest lender, Nedbank, wants to grow
in the major markets of east and sub-Saharan Africa, building on
its acquisition last month of Nigerian insurer Oceanic Life.
Roberts declined to provide further detail, but said Old
Mutual aims in time for its shares to be seen by investors as a
proxy for the African economy.
"It's quite true, I would like Old Mutual to be known as the
company you invest in ... for that African exposure," he said.
Old Mutual, which listed in London in 1999 and launched a
series of overseas takeovers aimed at reducing its dependence on
its historic home of South Africa, also reported a 2011
operating profit of 1.61 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).
That was just shy of the 1.63 billion pounds expected by
analysts in a company poll.
The figure includes Old Mutual's Nordic life businesses,
sold in December as part of a retrenchment plan aimed at
soothing investor fears the group's sprawling structure had
dulled its focus and held back its share price.
As part of the retrenchment strategy, Old Mutual last year
also offloaded its U.S. life unit and aims to float its U.S.
asset management arm and sell its 52 percent Nedbank stake.
The disposals will help the company repay 1.7 billion pounds
of debt by the end of 2012, it said on Friday, up from an
original target of 1.5 billion pounds.
"At the strategic level, Old Mutual delivered in spades in
2011, for which we give the group considerable credit," Shore
Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan wrote in a note.
Old Mutual shares were up 1 percent at 164.35 pence by 0945
GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index.
The stock has risen 20 percent since the start of the year,
reflecting optimism over Old Mutual's restructuring, easily
outpacing the index's 13 percent increase.
Excluding the Nordic businesses, the company had a 2011
profit of 1.52 billion pounds, an increase of 14 percent.
Old Mutual is paying a total dividend for 2011 of 5 pence
per share, an increase of 25 percent, as well as a previously
announced special payout of 1 billion pounds, or 18 pence per
share, funded by the Nordic disposal.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter and
Hans-Juergen Peters)