LONDON/STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 Old Mutual is selling its Nordic business for 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion) to its Skandia Liv unit, allowing the London-based insurer to cut debt and focus on a rapidly growing African business.

Skandia Liv, a mutual insurer -- owned by its policyholders -- which is already part of the Old Mutual conglomerate, said on Thursday it would fund the deal by selling assets, mostly shares.

Old Mutual, whose shares rose almost 12 percent, bought the businesses for around $6 billion in 2005, meeting fierce opposition in Sweden at the time.

It is now under shareholder pressure to divest assets, and the deal will enable Old Mutual to improve returns.

"The creation of a strong and efficient Nordic champion represents a valuable opportunity for Old Mutual's shareholders and Skandia Liv's policyholders," chief executive Julian Roberts said.

Old Mutual's London-listed shares were up 11.8 percent at 124.1 pence at 1616 GMT.

"This sale price is significantly in excess of our sum-of-the-parts component for these businesses of around 1.4 billion pounds," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Skandia Liv is owned by Skandia AB, which sells higher-margin unit-linked life insurance products, which leave part of the investment risk with policyholders.

Founded in 1873, Skandia Liv is Sweden's biggest life insurer, with some 500 billion crowns of invested assets. It always remained a mutual, and could not pay dividends to parent Skandia Nordic, in turn owned by Old Mutual.

The deal will probably lead to some job cuts among the staff of 2,300, Skandia Liv Chief Executive Bengt-Ake Fagerman told a news conference.

"We will be fewer employees as a result, but I cannot be specific," he said. Speaking later to Reuters, he said any reductions would affect mainly Sweden.

The deal needs regulator approval. Sweden's bank watchdog said that at first glance he saw no objections.

INTO AFRICA

The complex structure of the deal ultimately boiled down to combining Skandia Liv and Nordic, and remutualising the latter, said one person familiar with the matter.

Skandia Liv would pay for the acquisition by selling some of its portfolio assets, mainly shares, Skandia Liv chairman Gunnar Palme said. The price represented approximately 8 percent of Skandia Liv's investment assets as of year-end 2010.

The companies estimated the savings from cost synergies to be 350 million crowns a year.

Old Mutual's Roberts said the Skandia UK business would not be affected by the sale, and Old Mutual expected to complete the deal towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.

The planned sale is part of Old Mutual's attempts to address investor concerns that the market value of the group, which runs banking, insurance and asset management operations in 33 countries, is weighed down by a "conglomerate discount".

Old Mutual's biggest shareholder, Cevian Capital, which has previously called on the company to simplify its sprawling structure, said it was weighing up the deal.

"We're still evaluating the transaction ahead of the extraordinary general meeting in February," said Cevian Capital partner Martin Oliw.

Old Mutual sold its American life insurance business to hedge fund Harbinger this year, and remains keen on selling its stake in South African lender Nedbank.

The group also hopes to partially float its U.S. asset management arm.

Thursday's sale would let Old Mutual focus on its rapidly growing African insurance business, said a banker who advises European insurance companies, but did not work on this deal.

"The price is so good, it is hard for OM to refuse," the banker said.

"OM needs to recreate itself. It is a ragtag of businesses. Over the longer term I can see it positioning itself as an African insurer. The African story is compelling compared to low-growth western European markets," added the banker.

Investment banks Evercore Partners and Morgan Stanley advised Old Mutual on the deal.

($1 = 7.0180 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Victoria Howley, Douwe Miedema and Myles Neligan; Writing by Douwe Miedema, Editing by Mark Potter, Helen Massy-Beresford and David Hulmes)