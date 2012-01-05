LONDON Jan 5 Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual on Thursday named former senior UBS banker Ian Gladman as its new strategy director as it pushes through a radical plan to simplify its sprawling structure.

Gladman, who advised Old Mutual on its initial public offering while working as UBS' head of corporate finance in South Africa, takes over from Don Hope, who plans to retire later this year, the company said.

Old Mutual last month offloaded its Nordic operations in the latest of a series of disposals aimed at reducing debt and mollifying investors who say the group's share price has been held back by its complex structure and lack of focus.

The company, which at its peak owned insurance, banking and asset management businesses in over 35 countries, faced a setback in 2010 when a planned $8 billion sale of its majority stake in South African lender Nedbank to HSBC fell through.

Gladman was most recently co-head of financial institutions for the EMEA region at UBS, and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)