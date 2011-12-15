LONDON Dec 15 Insurer Old Mutual is planning to sell its Nordic business to Skandia Liv for 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion), to cut debt and return surplus capital from the deal to shareholders.

The businesses being sold comprise Old Mutual's long-term savings and banking operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden operating under the Skandia brand.

"The sale of Nordic to Skandia Liv represents a truly unique opportunity to create value for both Skandia Liv's policyholders and Old Mutual's shareholders through unlocking significant synergies from the combination of Skandia Liv and Nordic," chief executive Julian Roberts said on Thursday. ($1 = 7.0180 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)