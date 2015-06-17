BRIEF-Biocartis Group creates US subsidiary
* Creates US subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 17 Old Mutual Plc
* Says OM Asset Management prices an underwritten public offering of 13,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $17.50 per share.
* Says in addition, Old Mutual has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,995,000 shares at the public offering price, less an underwriting discount. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Creates US subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Wirth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"