June 17 Old Mutual Plc

* Says OM Asset Management prices an underwritten public offering of 13,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $17.50 per share.

* Says in addition, Old Mutual has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,995,000 shares at the public offering price, less an underwriting discount.