Aug 7 Anglo-South African financial group Old
Mutual reported a 17 percent increase in first-half
adjusted operating profit on Thursday, helped by strength at its
South African businesses and its wealth management unit.
The FTSE 100 insurer said, however, that it expected the
external conditions for its emerging markets businesses to
continue to be challenging in the next six months.
Adjusted operating profit profit rose to 761 million pounds
in the six months ended June, compared with 652 million pounds a
year earlier.
