* Policy appears ad-hoc, politically driven

* Unclear if "grants" mean equity (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 Old Mutual has reached an agreement with Zimbabwe over local ownership of its Zimbabwe unit , the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under a controversial law, foreign firms operating in the southern African nation must sell a majority stake to local blacks. Old Mutual said it had reached an agreement over the first phase of its proposal to comply with the law.

The company said this phase would bring about 25 percent "indigenisation" -- the word used in Zimbabwe to describe the process of giving previously excluded blacks a bigger share of the economy -- based on grants and awards.

Old Mutual said its agreement would give a grant to pensioners equivalent to a 10 percent of stake in the unit, and grants and awards to staff worth 9 percent of the unit.

It also said it would give a grant to a fund for youth development, worth a 2.5 percent stake and valued at $10 million.

In addition, Old Mutual said it was making commitments to agriculture, housing and other funds.

Some analysts see the drive for local ownership as designed mainly to drum up votes ahead of elections next year that President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party is desperate to win. .

A squeeze has also been put on foreign mining houses but most have come to some kind of agreement with the government on the issue and it has softened its tone with them. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)