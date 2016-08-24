Aug 24 Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of
Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc
, said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role
of managing director, commodities.
Parrilla, who will be based in Singapore, joins Old Mutual
from investment management firm Dymon Asia Capital.
At Old Mutual, he will initially be responsible for
promoting and building its gold and silver fund to institutional
investors in Singapore and other markets in which the firm
operates.
Parrilla will report to Paul Simpson, investment director at
OMGI.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)