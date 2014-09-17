BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 Old Mutual Global Investors, the asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Joshua Crabb as head of Asian equities.
Crabb will join Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd in London on Oct. 1 and will return to Hong Kong to work for Old Mutual Global Investors (Asia Pacific) Ltd after receiving regulatory approvals.
Crabb, who will lead the development of the Asian equities product range, will report to Old Mutual Global Investors' CEO Julian Ide.
Crabb will be supported by two analysts, Kris Whitlock and Dmitry Lapidus, who will join the business on Sept. 22.
Crabb previously worked with BlackRock in Hong Kong since 2007. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.