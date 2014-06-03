BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
SAO PAULO, June 3 The majority of creditors of Brazil's Oleo e Gas Participacoes approved the new terms of the bankrupt company's restructuring plan, the company's lawyer Sergio Bermudes said Tuesday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)