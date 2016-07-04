RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's Óleo e Gás
Participações SA, which has been under bankruptcy
protection for nearly three years, said on Monday it has
restarted output from its Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field
near Rio de Janeiro after a four-month outage.
The restart came after Óleo e Gás, formerly known as OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, received permission from
Brazil's oil regulator ANP.
Output had been shut since March 6, when the field produced
6,222 barrels of oil, according to the Óleo e Gás website. That
is barely a trickle of the up to 100,000 barrels per day of oil
the field's OSX3 floating production storage and offloading
platform was designed to produce.
Óleo de Gás did not say how much oil Tubarão Martelo is now
producing.
Óleo e Gás was the oil and gas unit of Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's EBX industrial group. EBX collapsed in the face of
rising debt and project delays after OGX was unable to meet oil
output projections.
