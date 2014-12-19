Dec 19 Olidata SpA :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors decided to transfer its 33 pct stake in SPV named Olidata AJA Srl and its brands to a SPV named Olidata International Innovation Development Srl

* The company values the transaction at 5.2 million euros ($6.4 million)

* Olidata International Innovation Development Srl is wholly owned unit of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)