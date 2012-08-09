Aug 9 Olin Corp on Thursday sold $200 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $175 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OLIN CORP AMT $200 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/22/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 382 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by Carol Bishopric)