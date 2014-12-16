Dec 16 Hector Sants, Britain's former top financial industry regulator, is joining Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm, as a partner and vice-chairman starting July 1.

Sants will be based in the London office of Oliver Wyman, which is a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

He resigned from Barclay's Bank in November 2013, 10 months after joining the bank as head of compliance.

Sants is currently the Chair of the Archbishop of Canterbury's Task Group on promoting responsible savings and credit, exploring the role the Church can play in this area.

Sants' extensive experience in UK's financial markets played a big role during the financial crisis when he led the Financial Services Authority (FSA) from July 2007 to June 2012, and reorganised it into the current conduct and prudential structure.

Prior to joining Oliver Wyman, Sants, who was knighted in 2013, will serve as the chief advisor to Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket until June 2015.

Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket, established by a federal decree in 2013, is a broad-based financial services hub for local, regional, and international institutions. It is expected to launch formally in 2015.

Earlier Sants also served as CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa region for Credit Suisse First Boston. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru)